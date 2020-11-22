Guardian Angels taking action following recent spike in subway crime

By
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The recent rash of crime on the subway is now calling the Guardian Angels to take action. They are now pledging to tackle the problem on the platforms to help curb crime and get mentally ill individuals the help they need.

While New Yorkers were used to seeing the Guardian Angels frequently in the 80s, with the spike in subway crimes, they say they want to help.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels says the recent uptick in violent crime has many shaken, and now he is deploying his team.

"We are going to critique who the emotionally disturbed persons are and see if we can enforce the issue and get them the mental health care they deserve," Sliwa says.

On Sunday morning, a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the back after a dispute at Penn Station. On Saturday night a man was slashed and punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal. Just last week, a woman was pushed onto the tracks with an oncoming train in Union Square.

ALSO READ | Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who was shoved in front of an oncoming train is now speaking out as her attacker is charged with attempted murder.



"People are being crazy during this pandemic, you don't know who is coming out of the woodwork and how they are feeling inside of their head," said subway rider Payton Holbrook.

The Guardian Angels say with subway robberies on the rise and the holiday season fast approaching, New Yorkers need to feel safe.

For some, seeing the men and women in red takes them back in time - they are a welcome sight.
"It's good to see the Guardian Angels back on patrol again," said Behor Santi.

The more eyes the better, most say.

The Guardian Angels say in addition to them being out there, they are asking commuters to be vigilant, and saying being aware of your surroundings is key.

ALSO READ | 85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squarenew york citymanhattancrimeguardian angelssubwaysubway crimecommuting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Massive Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn 'disrespectful'
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
COVID NYC: Staten Island headed for red zone, Cuomo says
Cuomo: State makes school decisions once positivity rate is over 3%
People are finding long lines to get a COVID test
Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment'
Cuomo expects holiday COVID spike over next 37 days
Show More
Habitat for Humanity ribbon cuts 6 condos for new homeowners in NJ
New rules to know about debt collection
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
More TOP STORIES News