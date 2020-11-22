85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8155146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 70-year-old woman spoke out days after she was struck in the face by a stray bullet while riding an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8130278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has an update on a double fatal shooting in Queens.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An 85-year-old man was robbed while walking down the street in the Bronx.The victim was walking on 170th St in Claremont on Saturday morning when a woman approached him from behind. He was knocked to the ground.The woman then climbed on top of him and emptied his pockets. She got away with seven dollars.The man is in critical condition at the hospital.Police are still searching for the robber.----------