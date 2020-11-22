85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street

The victim was walking on 170th St in Claremont on Saturday morning when a woman approached him from behind. He was knocked to the ground.
The woman then climbed on top of him and emptied his pockets. She got away with seven dollars.
The man is in critical condition at the hospital.
Police are still searching for the robber.
