70-year-old woman who was struck by stray bullet while riding bus in Brooklyn speaks out

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman spoke out days after she was struck in the face by a stray bullet while riding an MTA bus in Brooklyn.Lydia Flores was onboard a B25 bus that was standing in traffic at the intersection of Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired from outside the bus."I feel a bit better. Thank God," Flores said in Spanish, as translated by a family member.Flores suffered a wound to her left cheek where a bullet grazed her face."I was bleeding a lot and noticed the bullet had impacted me," Flores said.On Saturday, Flores took part in a prayer vigil against gun violence where she made a plea for her community."I hope that the community can provide a program for them so these weapons can get off the streets. Thank God that I am alive. God have mercy on me and them and all the people on the planet. God have mercy on many of us," Flores said.Flores was treated at Kings County Hospital following the shooting.Police say a suspect fired several rounds though it's not clear who the target was.Investigators say he was wearing a red or orange jacket with a grey bottom, jeans, and white sneakers. He is said to be a teenager.There were 35 passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting.Authorities say Flores may not have been the only victim in the shooting. Another person walked into the hospital on Tuesday with a gunshot wound and police are working to determine if it's connected.No arrests have been made.Craig Cipriano, President of MTA Bus Company and Senior Vice President of Buses, released the following statement:"Nobody should have to go through this on a bus or anywhere else. Thanks to the heroic actions of the bus operator by driving passengers out of the line of fire, and radioing to get help, a serious incident did not turn tragic. Our thoughts are with the victim to whom we wish a speedy recovery and we are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation."As for Flores, she said she forgives whoever did this."I forgive them. I believe them because the bullet was not for me. I don't know them and they don't know me. I pray to God for them," Flores said.----------