Video: Police search for suspects in wild gunfight in Bronx

The video shows two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the middle of East 169th Street before 10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Fortunately no injuries were reported.
Police say they have clear video of two men that they want to question.
Few other details were released.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
