Video: Police search for suspects in wild gunfight in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11080979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.

MORRISANIA, Bronx -- Police have released video of a wild gunfight in the Bronx as they search for the suspects involved.The video shows two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the middle of East 169th Street before 10 p.m. on Sept. 16.Fortunately no injuries were reported.Police say they have clear video of two men that they want to question.Few other details were released.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------