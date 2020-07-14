Gunman on scooter opens fire in the Soundview section of the Bronx, wounding 1

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Video shows a man open fire while riding on a scooter in the Bronx.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

They say a 37-year-old man was hit in the arm.

He's expected to recover.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

