Gunman riding black bike wanted in 2 Central Park robberies

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind two terrifying gunpoint robberies in Central Park.

Investigators released a sketch and a picture of the man on his bike.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday afternoon when police say he confronted a 67-year-old woman near Swan Lake.

He took out a gun and said to the woman, "I need to take your purse."

The woman asked him if she could keep her cell phone and he told her, "No."

Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and handed over her purse containing two credit cards, an iPhone 10, eye medication and approximately $200 in cash.

The robber then fled on the black bicycle northeast on the west path towards 5th Avenue.

The victim's cell phone was recovered by police near the scene utilizing the "Find My iPhone" application.

Police say last week, on April 30 around 8:25 a.m., he tried to sell his bike to a man for $75.

When the man declined, he asked him for $5, which he also declined and walked away.

The victim then sat down on a bench near the 72nd Street and 5th Avenue exit, when he noticed the man was then standing in front of him.

The man had taken out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

Fearing for his life, the victim complied and gave him $1,000 in cash.

The gunman took off on his black bicycle northeast towards the Conservancy Pond.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

