Man shot, killed in Harlem early-morning dispute; police search for gunman

A man in his 20's was shot and killed Saturday near the Jackie Robinson Houses in Harlem, after he got into a fight with the suspect.

HARLEM, New York -- A man was shot and killed after an early-morning shooting in Harlem on Saturday morning, according to police.

At around 3:10 a.m., police found the victim with a gunshot wound in his chest, near the Jackie Robinson Houses at 118 East 128 Street.

Two men were allegedly fighting outside when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was in his 20's, police said.

The NYPD is still looking for the gunman, who took off after the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement's investigation is ongoing.

This deadly incident happened just hours after a man was injured in a shooting in the East Village.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the stomach on St. Mark's Place near Avenue A just after 11 p.m., according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the gunman, who fled from the scene of the shooting.





