Gunman shot 2 at party, then killed teen trying to return home in stairwell of Bronx building

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager just trying to return home was killed after encountering a gunman in his Bronx building who had just shot two other people.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue in Norwood.

Police say the suspect opened fire on a group of people entering a house party, shooting two of them. A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were hurt.

TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



When the gunman was leaving the building, he encountered Kahlik Grier, 16, in the stairwell between the eighth and ninth floors of the building.

The teen was shot in the neck. Grier was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he later died.

According to police, Grier lived in the building and was on his way home at the time.

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

A small aircraft crashed on Long Island on Sunday afternoon after the pilot reported engine problems, the FAA said.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnorwoodfatal shootingnypdshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center opens as COVID vaccination mega-site
Fire tears through NYC apartments, killing 1 and hurting 2
FBI searching Queens home after online threats discovered: Officials
7 On Your Side: Delivery reimbursement scams
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer
COVID Live Updates: Several stadiums to open as 24-7 vaccination sites
Show More
Powerball up to $550M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York
Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of NYC
NYC Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides
More TOP STORIES News