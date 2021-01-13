Gunman shot 2 at party, then killed teen trying to return home in stairwell of Bronx building

It happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue in Norwood.
Police say the suspect opened fire on a group of people entering a house party, shooting two of them. A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were hurt.
When the gunman was leaving the building, he encountered Kahlik Grier, 16, in the stairwell between the eighth and ninth floors of the building.
The teen was shot in the neck. Grier was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he later died.
According to police, Grier lived in the building and was on his way home at the time.
No arrests have been made.
