Bronx gunman yells 'Yo' at victim before shooting him in butt

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for man who shot victim in butt in the Bronx

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman accused of shooting a man in the butt in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday just before 5 a.m. on Prospect Avenue in Foxhurst.


Police say the 36-year-old victim was approached by the gunman who yelled out "Yo," before opening fire.

The gunman then ran off north on Reverend James A Polite Avenue towards East 167th Street.



The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The gunman is described as approximately 5'11" tall, with a medium build, wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, yellow and tan shorts, and carrying a black handgun and a black handbag.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US experiences 1st solar eclipse since 2017 this morning
Man fatally shot outside high-end Dream Hotel in Chelsea
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
AccuWeather: Partly sunny, less humid
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Man dies after being struck by lightning on NJ golf course
COVID Updates: US to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to lowest-income nations
Show More
12 people, including cops, injured in chemical incident in NYC
Rally to support Queens fire victims set to be evicted from hotels
New video bolsters theory of human error in MTA bus crash
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting faces judge
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
More TOP STORIES News