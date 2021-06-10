Bronx gunman yells 'Yo' at victim before shooting him in butt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman accused of shooting a man in the butt in the Bronx.It happened Wednesday just before 5 a.m. on Prospect Avenue in Foxhurst.Police say the 36-year-old victim was approached by the gunman who yelled out "Yo," before opening fire.The gunman then ran off north on Reverend James A Polite Avenue towards East 167th Street.The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.The gunman is described as approximately 5'11" tall, with a medium build, wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, yellow and tan shorts, and carrying a black handgun and a black handbag.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------