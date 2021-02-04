Gunmen rob SoHo Chanel store of $160,000 in handbags, taunt security guard

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police.A 61-year-old woman stated that she was working as a security guard at Chanel on Spring Street when four men entered the store on Tuesday at 2 p.m. began to remove handbags off the shelves.One of the men motioned that he had a gun in his waistband.When the security guard told one of the suspects that she was armed, he responded, "What are you going to do, shoot me?"The robbers grabbed numerous handbags and fled towards Wooster Street. They got into a waiting vehicle, possibly an Audi with no license plates.Twelve wallets and 32 handbags worth some $160,000 were stolen.No one was injured.----------