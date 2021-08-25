Man in crosswalk robbed at gunpoint by trio in Upper Manhattan, one shot fired

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10972205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group behind a gunpoint robbery in Upper Manhattan.Video shows the three men charge at a 31-year-old man in a crosswalk on West 207th Street on Sunday at 4:40 a.m.The thieves stole the victim's watch and necklace and one of them fired a single shot that hit a nearby car.The trio then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan over the 207th Street Bridge into the Bronx.Fortunately, no one was injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------