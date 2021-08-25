Man in crosswalk robbed at gunpoint by trio in Upper Manhattan, one shot fired

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for group in Upper Manhattan gunpoint robbery

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group behind a gunpoint robbery in Upper Manhattan.

Video shows the three men charge at a 31-year-old man in a crosswalk on West 207th Street on Sunday at 4:40 a.m.

The thieves stole the victim's watch and necklace and one of them fired a single shot that hit a nearby car.

The trio then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan over the 207th Street Bridge into the Bronx.



Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks
EMBED More News Videos

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanupper manhattannew york cityrobberyshootingarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
7 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm house fire
Hochul plans to mandate masks in schools, vaccines for teachers
Times Square ferris wheel opens for limited run
AccuWeather: Dangerous heat, humidity
6-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Brooklyn: Police
How to get the best 'back-to-school' shopping deals
Show More
COVID Updates: US residents hospitalized could double by mid-September
Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye
Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey
Fallen tree during Henri sparks controversy in NJ town
New video of man wanted in shooting of bystander near Penn Station
More TOP STORIES News