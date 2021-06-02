Hackers breached several of MTA's computer systems in April

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hackers breached several computer systems of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the nation's largest mass transit agency that daily carries millions of people in and around New York City.

The intrusion was discovered in late April when hackers linked to the Chinese exploited security flaws in Pulse Connect Secure, a VPN that allows employees to connect remotely to their employer's network.

The cyberattack impacted three of the transit agency's 18 systems. None impacted operations, the MTA said.

"The MTA quickly and aggressively responded to this attack, bringing on Mandiant, a leading cyber security firm, whose forensic audit found no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems," Rafail Portnoy, MTA Chief Technology Officer said. "Importantly, the MTA's existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyber-attacks are a growing global threat."

The hackers did not gain access to systems that control subway cars or commuter rail trains and at no time was rider safety put at risk, a transit official told ABC News.



As a precautionary measure, the MTA forced a password change as an extra layer of security for 3,700 users and switched remote users to other VPNs, the official said.

The MTA reported the hack to federal authorities but did not acknowledge it publicly until a report Wednesday in The New York Times.

It comes amid a surge in cyberattacks that have targeted critical infrastructure, from pipelines to the food supply.

MORE NEWS: Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhackingmta
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Drill punctures water main, flooding streets and impacting service
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Mayoral candidates stump ahead of in-person WABC debate
Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days
Husband of day care provider accused of sexually abusing children
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Show More
Suspected Times Square gunman makes 1st NYC court appearance
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
Trump shuts down his blog after less than a month
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen discovered in Smithtown Bay
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
More TOP STORIES News