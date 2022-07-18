Business

Hale and Hearty suddenly closes all soup shops in New York City and Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Popular Hale and Hearty soup shop close

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The popular soup chain, Hale and Hearty, has closed all its stores after 20 years of business.

The shutdowns came without warning. Some stores had signs in the windows indicating they were hiring until news of the closings. It is unclear if the closures are permanent or if some locations will reopen in the future.



The franchise had 16 locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island in prime locations.

One Hale and Hearty branch in Lower Manhattan was recently sued by a food vendor for unpaid invoices, and by its landlord for unpaid rent.

A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.



