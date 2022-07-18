74-year-old shot by innocent bystander in Brooklyn in violent night across city

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old woman was shot by an innocent bystander in Brooklyn.

Police say the woman was shot at the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a bullet wound to her abdomen.



Police have made no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, police are also searching for a gunman who shot four men in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Livonia and Rockaway Avenues in Brownsville.

Investigators say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the four men. Police say that I when the suspect ran away, pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A bullet struck another man in the stomach.

Two men suffered graze wounds.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorknew york citybrooklyncrimeshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighter seriously injured while responding to Manhattan accident
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
1 critical, 3 injured after Newark shooting
Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs
5 wounded, 3 critically, in separate shootings in Yonkers
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
Sharks spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach hours apart
Show More
3 more monkeypox vaccination sites open in NYC
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Street renamed to honor Eric Garner 8 years after death
AccuWeather: Showers and storms
NYPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 2 women in one hour
More TOP STORIES News