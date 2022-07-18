74-year-old shot by innocent bystander in Brooklyn in violent night across city

Police say the woman was shot at the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
She was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a bullet wound to her abdomen.
Police have made no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
In addition, police are also searching for a gunman who shot four men in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Livonia and Rockaway Avenues in Brownsville.
Investigators say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the four men. Police say that I when the suspect ran away, pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
A bullet struck another man in the stomach.
Two men suffered graze wounds.
