74-year-old shot by innocent bystander in Brooklyn in violent night across city

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old woman was shot by an innocent bystander in Brooklyn.Police say the woman was shot at the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.She was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a bullet wound to her abdomen.Police have made no arrests.The investigation is ongoing.In addition, police are also searching for a gunman who shot four men in Brooklyn.The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Livonia and Rockaway Avenues in Brownsville.Investigators say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the four men. Police say that I when the suspect ran away, pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.A bullet struck another man in the stomach.Two men suffered graze wounds.