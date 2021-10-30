NICU babies dress up in costumes to get into Halloween spirit

The tiny babies in the neonatal intensive care unit were dressed up in costumes as part of the much-anticipated annual tradition.
About two dozen babies are participating.
Little Hannah the banana has been in the unit for a month. She passed the five pound mark and may go home next week.
Oliver was dressed as Batman's sidekick, Robin. He was born six days ago, weighing three and a half pounds. Oliver's mom chose Robin because she says her son is a little fighter.
Twins Aurora and Novalie, both less than three pounds when born, are matching avocados, one of their mom's favorite foods. They'll probably be in the NICU until their mom's original due date in December, making their stay in the NICU nearly 100 days.
And the mom of baby Diana Rivas said her daughter is Supergirl, because she successfully made it through a needed surgery-and because she is "super" at knowing how to get attention.
