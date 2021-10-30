Society

NICU babies dress up in costumes to get into Halloween spirit

EMBED <>More Videos

NICU babies dress up in costumes to get into Halloween spirit

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- NYU Langone's smallest patients are already in the Halloween spirit -- even if they can't trick or treat just yet.

The tiny babies in the neonatal intensive care unit were dressed up in costumes as part of the much-anticipated annual tradition.

About two dozen babies are participating.

Little Hannah the banana has been in the unit for a month. She passed the five pound mark and may go home next week.



Oliver was dressed as Batman's sidekick, Robin. He was born six days ago, weighing three and a half pounds. Oliver's mom chose Robin because she says her son is a little fighter.

Twins Aurora and Novalie, both less than three pounds when born, are matching avocados, one of their mom's favorite foods. They'll probably be in the NICU until their mom's original due date in December, making their stay in the NICU nearly 100 days.

And the mom of baby Diana Rivas said her daughter is Supergirl, because she successfully made it through a needed surgery-and because she is "super" at knowing how to get attention.

MORE NEWS: Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynassau countyhalloweenbabiesgood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News