Hang glider rescued from tree in Ulster County backyard

By Eyewitness News
CRAGSMOOR, New York (WABC) -- A hang glider got stuck in a tree in Ulster County.

The man had been flying around Cragsmoor when he became entangled in branches above a backyard.

The woman who lives in the home heard the hang glider screaming for help and called 911. She says the man told her a strong wind pushed him into the tree.

The man has bumps and bruises but is expected to be okay.

The fire chief says the man is lucky to be alive.

MORE NEWS | Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cragsmoorulster countyrescue
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
Why Central Park ice rinks will be closing early this season
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Show More
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
More TOP STORIES News