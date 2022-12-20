U.S. Marines kick off Toys for Tots toy drive with the NYPD in Times Square

The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots joined the NYPD, Jewish leaders, and children with special needs to kick off a massive toy drive.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- As part of the second night of Hanukkah, the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program joined the NYPD, Jewish leaders, and children with special needs to kick off a massive toy drive.

The Marines were dressed in their military uniforms as they announced the toy drive Monday in Times Square.

Toys were collected from communities across the Metropolitan region and were distributed by Marines to local children in need.

"Let this be a reminder, this is the season, the time to be giving and nothing more important than investing in the next generation, the youth which is who we are here to ultimately serve," Brock Pierce of Toys for Tots said.

