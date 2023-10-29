Officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice. He later died at the hospital.

Man stabbed twice during deadly attack in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem.

Officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice in the torso and had a laceration on his face.

The attack happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say there are not many details on a motive in this stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

