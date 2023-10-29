Man stabbed twice during deadly attack in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem.
Officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice in the torso and had a laceration on his face.
The attack happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.
RELATED | George Santos: The Man, the Myths, the Lessons | Full Special
The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he later died.
Authorities say there are not many details on a motive in this stabbing.
An investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.