Man stabbed twice during deadly attack in Harlem

Sunday, October 29, 2023 12:30PM
Man stabbed twice during deadly attack in Harlem
Officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice. He later died at the hospital.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem.

Officials say a 30-year-old man was stabbed twice in the torso and had a laceration on his face.

The attack happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say there are not many details on a motive in this stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

