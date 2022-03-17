Questions linger after dad, son beaten by dirt bikers in New York City

By Eyewitness News
Father, son pulled from car, viciously attacked by dirt bikers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The investigation is continuing after a father and son were pulled out of their car in Harlem and viciously beaten by a group of dirt bikers.

The question police are now looking to answer is whether the driver of that car took off intentionally after getting into an accident with one of the bikers, or was he fleeing for his life?

The harrowing incident was caught on video as the group of bikers surrounded the black sedan Tuesday afternoon.

"I saw the older man on the floor, the bikers on the way down the block," said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

The 64-year-old father and his son were in the car when two of the bikers broke the window and dragged the man out at the corner of West 127th Street and St. Nicholas Place.

The kicked him repeatedly, and as he lay helpless, they robbed both father and son.

"When I see him on the floor, he was bleeding," the witness said. "And I said do not pick him up, leave him. You can trauma him more, leave him, he can be flat down."

Police initially said a 24-year-old biker ran a red light and was hit by the car a block and a half away.

The son of the driver in the car says his father stopped, but when he saw the group of bikers beginning to surround the car, he drove off.

The sister of the biker who was struck, Sade Morris, on the other hand, is speaking out and demanding answers.

"If you get into an accident, you stop," she said. "We are all human. We all deserve that care."

Her brother is recovering from head trauma, chipped teeth, and bruises.

"He's feeling a lot of pain, obviously," Morris said. "A lot of soreness."

She claims her brother didn't know the group who attacked the father and son or condones their behavior, but she is angry at that driver.

"My family and I want to see the driver held accountable," she said. "They showed no remorse when they left my brother there injured."

The son, however, wants those bikers caught.

He says he father was fearful for his life as soon as they started to surround the car, and he says the fact that they repeatedly attacked them and robbed them clearly shows their intent.

