Father, son pulled from car, viciously beaten by dirt bikers in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Father, son pulled from car, viciously attacked by dirt bikers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father and son were pulled out of their car in Harlem and were viciously beaten by a group of dirt bikers.

The bikers surrounded and attacked a 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son on Tuesday. The group dragged them out of their car and repeatedly punched and kicked the two near the intersection of St. Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street.

Police say it happened after one of the bikers ran a red light and collided with the car.

Before taking off, the attackers stole a cellphone, a wallet, and some cash.



The victims are both in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas

EMBED More News Videos

Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattancrimeassaultattackdirt bike
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Survey: Nearly 75 percent of Brooklyn small business sales still down
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
4 suspects arrested after stealing $94k in Balenciaga handbags: police
Thursday marks 1 year since unsolved acid attack on LI college student
NY mother gets new lease on life with double lung, heart transplant
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain returns
NY Gov Hochul signs bills protecting women from sexual harassment
NJ cannabis industry leaders gather as pot legalization advances
NYPD Neighborhood Safety Teams make 'poster child' arrest on 1st night
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
More TOP STORIES News