Father, son pulled from car, viciously beaten by dirt bikers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father and son were pulled out of their car in Harlem and were viciously beaten by a group of dirt bikers.The bikers surrounded and attacked a 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son on Tuesday. The group dragged them out of their car and repeatedly punched and kicked the two near the intersection of St. Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street.Police say it happened after one of the bikers ran a red light and collided with the car.Before taking off, the attackers stole a cellphone, a wallet, and some cash.The victims are both in stable condition.