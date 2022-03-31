Arrest made in dad, son beaten, robbed by dirt bikers in Harlem

The harrowing incident was caught on video as a group of bikers surrounded the black sedan and assaulted the victims after a previous crash.
Authorities said 35-year-old Kureem Nelson was arrested Thursday and charge with robbery, gang assault, assault, petit larceny and criminal mischief.
The 64-year-old father and his son were in the car when two of the bikers broke the window and dragged the man out at the corner of West 127th Street and St. Nicholas Place.
The kicked him repeatedly, and as he lay helpless, they robbed both father and son.
"When I see him on the floor, he was bleeding," the witness said. "And I said do not pick him up, leave him. You can trauma him more, leave him, he can be flat down."
Police initially said a 24-year-old biker ran a red light and was hit by the car a block and a half away.
The son of the driver in the car says his father stopped, but when he saw the group of bikers beginning to surround the car, he drove off.
The sister of the biker who was struck, Sade Morris, on the other hand, told a different story.
"If you get into an accident, you stop," she said. "We are all human. We all deserve that care."
Her brother is recovering from head trauma, chipped teeth, and bruises.
"He's feeling a lot of pain, obviously," Morris said. "A lot of soreness."
She claims her brother didn't know the group who attacked the father and son and doesn't condone their behavior, but she is angry at that driver.
"My family and I want to see the driver held accountable," she said. "They showed no remorse when they left my brother there injured."
The son, however, said his father was fearful for his life and the fact that they repeatedly attacked them and robbed them clearly shows their intent.
