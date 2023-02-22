Harlem fish store worker allegedly fatally stabs 1 man, injures brother in brawl

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Harlem fish store employee apparently stabbed two brothers, one fatally, who were allegedly acting disorderly and attempting to steal fish.

It happened at Express Fish Market on St. Nicholas Place just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the men was said to have attempted to steal a container of shrimp and was thrown out of the store. A short time later, he returned with his brother.

The brothers, ages 25 and 29, immediately became disorderly, throwing stools at the counter area while attempting to grab fish.

As they got closer to the fish store employees, one grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed them both.

Both were stabbed in the torso and taken to Harlem Hospital, where the 25-year-old man died Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old man is in stable condition.

The 34-year-old employee left after the stabbing. Detectives told his boss to call him back, and he returned and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending against the employee as the investigation continues.

