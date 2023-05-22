Vigils set for 2 boys who were found dead after going missing in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Vigils will be held Monday for the two boys who died after going missing in Harlem over a week ago.

Garret Warren and Alfa Barrie will be remembered in the morning at Democracy Prep Middle School.

When the boys were reported missing, police plumbed the depths of the Harlem River using sonar and drones in a grim search.

When Barrie's family heard the tragic news, they wept in agony. Many were embracing each other in shock.

" At first we couldn't believe it. Looking at the fences around. A kid of his size cannot jump that far. So did someone push him? What happened -- was he kidnapped? We don't know," said family friend Adhmadou Diallo.

On Monday evening, a prayer service will be held for Alfa at the Futa Islamic Center in the Bronx. An autopsy was performed Sunday to determine how Barrie died after his body was found in the Hudson River.

In response to the news, the charter school network's CEO Natasha Trivers issued the following statement:

"We are devastated to learn that Alfa Ousmane Barrie is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the community that is grieving for him. Alfa was a 6th grader at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School, where he stood out as a funny, bright, witty, inquisitive, and brave child. He will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow students. We also stand in solidarity with the family of Alfa's friend, Garrett Warren. While he was not a student, we understand that this is a difficult time for his community as well and share our prayers with them."

Warren was pulled from the East River Thursday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

