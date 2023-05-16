NYPD asks for public's help to find 2 missing boys last seen in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police are asking for the public's help to find two missing boys who were last seen at a playground in Harlem.

Garrett Warren, 13, and Alfa Barrie, 11, may have been last seen together at Brigadier General Charles Young Playground on West 143rd Street and Lenox Avenue.

Warren was last seen in front of his home on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 6 feet tall and approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, black jeans, and blue and black Jordan sneakers.

Barrie was last seen inside his home at 4 p.m. Friday.

He is described as 5'2", approximately 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a 'Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School' logo, gray pants and gray sneakers.

