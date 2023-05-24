Video shows NYPD officers struck, dragged by fleeing car in Harlem

Surveillance video shows the officers standing on the driver's side of a white Range Rover before the car takes off and drags the officers for a short distance. Janice Yu reports.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are recovering after being hit by a car during a traffic stop in Harlem.

Surveillance video shows the officers standing on the driver's side of a white Range Rover before the car takes off and drags the officers for a short distance.

Officials say this happened at East 116th Street and Third Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They were taken to Metropolitan Hospital where they are expected to survive. Officials say one officer suffered an arm injury and the other officer suffered a leg injury.

"I see these two cops over here just laid out on the floor. They were just knocked out, it almost looked like they were sleeping," eyewitness Amir Andrews said.

Authorities say the unoccupied vehicle was located nearby on Pleasant Avenue and East 114th Street. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Officials have not released why the officers pulled the Range Rover over and why the driver decided to flee.

