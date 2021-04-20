Man shot and wounded after barrage of gunfire erupts in apartment courtyard in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10521335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers recovered an AK-47 magazine with 17 live rounds in it and one loose round inside Teague's shopping bag. A scale used for drug paraphernalia was also recovered from Teague's backpack.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 31-year-old man was shot when a barrage of gunfire erupted in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Harlem Monday night, one of the latest incidents amid a spike in gun violence across New York City.Police say at least 50 shots were fired by an unknown number of people in the apartment courtyard on West 142nd Street just after 11:30 p.m.One responding officer fired at the suspects, though it does not appear any were struck.Authorities say 31-year-old Jose Muniz was shot in the hand during the initial exchange of gunfire and ran to an apartment, where police later found in him possession of a weapon.Muniz was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, and charges against him are pending.Police say he has prior arrests for assault and resisting arrest.Officers canvassed nearby hospitals for other victims, but none were found.The officer who fired the shots was taken to St Luke's Hospital for tinnitus (ringing in the ears).No other officers were injured.Police ay there were six shootings with six victims in total Monday, up from half that number on the same day last year.So far this year, there have been 334 shooting incidents with 370 victims. At this time last year, there were 203 shootings with 231 victims.----------