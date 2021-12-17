Photo shows suspect in Harlem barbershop murder

The incident took place Thursday morning at 151st Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
According to police, Oscar Hernandez was inside a barbershop when the gunman opened the door and asked him, "What are you looking at?"
When the victim went outside to confront him, the gunman opened fire.
Hernandez was struck in the neck and back.
He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
