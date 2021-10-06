Man barricaded in Harlem apartment after allegedly shooting at police

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say an armed man fired shots at them as they responded to his Harlem apartment.

It happened on 147th Street Wednesday morning.

No one has been injured and police are setting up a perimeter around the scene. They are said to be sending all their specialized units.

NYPD officers were serving a parole warrant when the suspect fired at least one shot at them.



There are many local street closures for emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.



