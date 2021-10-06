Man barricaded in Harlem apartment after allegedly shooting at police

It happened on 147th Street Wednesday morning.
No one has been injured and police are setting up a perimeter around the scene. They are said to be sending all their specialized units.
NYPD officers were serving a parole warrant when the suspect fired at least one shot at them.
There are many local street closures for emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.
Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 147 Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd in Harlem. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/p7vPz3qpNf— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 6, 2021
