29-year-old woman shot in leg inside building in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

29-year-old woman shot in leg inside building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the leg inside a building in Harlem Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 123 W. 135th Street.

They say a 29-year-old woman was inside the location when she was shot in the leg.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's expected to survive.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



The suspect, also a woman, was last seen wearing all black, fled from the scene.

It's unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.


The incident took place right next to where two NYPD officers were fatally shot after responding to a domestic call in January.
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora has died from his injuries, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Tuesday. Jim Dolan has the story.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanharlemwoman shotshootinglaundromat
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Woman smashes taxi cab window with cinder block in NYC robbery
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
NY attorney general asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena
Adams says he's 'like broccoli' when it comes to crime approach
Show More
'Safe Haven' opens to mixed criticism of new homeless policies
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Buffalo police: 3 officers hit by gunfire during chase
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Queens bus routes gets makeover to improve commute
More TOP STORIES News