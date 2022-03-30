29-year-old woman shot in leg inside building in Harlem

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 123 W. 135th Street.
They say a 29-year-old woman was inside the location when she was shot in the leg.
She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's expected to survive.
The suspect, also a woman, was last seen wearing all black, fled from the scene.
It's unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.
The incident took place right next to where two NYPD officers were fatally shot after responding to a domestic call in January.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Submit a News Tip