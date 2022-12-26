Christmas toy giveaway held in Harlem for kids, struggling families

This was the 11th year that Michelle Smalls took on the role of Santa for struggling families

Michelle Smalls, who calls herself "The Queen of Harlem," took on the role of Santa by holding a toy giveaway at PS 197 on Christmas Day.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite the bitter cold temperatures, a line stretched around the block for a Christmas gift giveaway at PS 197 in Harlem Sunday afternoon.

This was the 11th year that business owner and real estate broker Michelle Smalls, who calls herself "The Queen of Harlem," has taken on the role of Santa for struggling families.

There are so many families going through hard times right now.

Children could pick out brand new toys, a warm coat, sneakers or a bike, all which were generously donated by members of the community.

WATCH: The Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-Off

"Something so small as a coat you wouldn't realize how big it is to someone else, so this Christmas take care of somebody else," Smalls said.

Children took part in the volunteering as well.

"It makes me happy to see other kids smile, because everyone should be happy and liked," volunteer Ti'en Graham said.

Smalls says that as a child, her family couldn't afford a lot of Christmas gifts, so as an adult, she's using her success to bring some Christmas cheer to other families going through hard times.

