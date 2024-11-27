Harvey Weinstein sues NYC Department of Corrections for 'medical negligence'

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with bone cancer, according to his associates.

His lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

In a statement, his attorney, Imran H. Ansari, claimed the prison was failing to provide Weinstein with adequate medical care.

"When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV's, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear -- hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness," Ansari said. "I questioned whether I was in a prison facility that is supposed to be managed in accordance with our constitution, or a gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals."

Ansari accused the prison of "medical negligence" and claimed "it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment."

"The disregard to Mr. Weinstein's medical needs is an example as to why Rikers Island has been under the intense scrutiny by officials and the public, and is the subject of federal oversight," Ansari said. "But, we don't live in a country where a prisoner such as Mr. Weinstein must endure such harsh and draconian treatment, and disregard to his medical needs, without recourse under the law."

