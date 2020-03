Harvey Weinstein transferred to Rikers Island after heart surgery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was moved to Rikers Island on Thursday.He has been at Bellevue Hospital for medical treatment since his conviction after suffering chest pains.Weinstein had a heart stent put in Wednesday night to allow for his transfer.The former movie executive was found guilty of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013 and of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006.However, he was acquitted on the more serious charges, including predatory sex assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.----------