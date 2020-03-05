Harvey Weinstein transferred to Rikers Island after heart surgery

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was moved to Rikers Island on Thursday.

He has been at Bellevue Hospital for medical treatment since his conviction after suffering chest pains.

Weinstein had a heart stent put in Wednesday night to allow for his transfer.

The former movie executive was found guilty of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013 and of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

However, he was acquitted on the more serious charges, including predatory sex assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

