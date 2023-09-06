Hate crime suspect caught on camera in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Police say the man in the photos yelled anti-Asian remarks at a man, then hit him with a stick repeatedly before running off. Darla Miles has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new images of a man accused of a hate crime assault in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

Police say the man in the photos yelled anti-Asian remarks at a man, then hit him with a stick repeatedly before running off.

It happened shortly after noon on Saturday.

Medics treated the 46-year-old victim at the scene.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact investigators.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | NYPD to reform policing of protests in landmark agreement deal

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.