Hate crime investigation underway after violent Times Square protests, arrests

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- About two dozen people were arrested as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups collided in Times Square just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and one incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Video showed a 23-year-old Jewish man beaten by a group in a gang assault in Midtown.

It was not immediately clear if he was involved in the protests.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Police are looking for multiple suspects in that incident, which the NYPD is investigating as a hate crime.

No arrests have been made.

More than a dozen people were arrested after fireworks were thrown during a clash between dozens of Israeli and Palestinian protestors in Manhattan Thursday.



In another incident, two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.

One person suffered a minor burn in the incident. An arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.

Tensions over the conflict in the Middle East boiled over to Times Square, where Israeli and Palestinian protestors clashed following the announcment of a cease-fire.



The protests erupted as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.



