Hate crime investigation underway after violent Times Square protests, arrests

Video showed a 23-year-old Jewish man beaten by a group in a gang assault in Midtown.
It was not immediately clear if he was involved in the protests.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.
Police are looking for multiple suspects in that incident, which the NYPD is investigating as a hate crime.
No arrests have been made.
In another incident, two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.
One person suffered a minor burn in the incident. An arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.
The protests erupted as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
