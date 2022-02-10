Pets & Animals

New Yorkers come together to rescue hawk trapped in Bronx subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Hawk rescued after becoming trapped in Bronx subway station

PELHAM BAY PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A hawk was rescued and released after flying into a Bronx subway station and camping out for days this week.

The Cooper's hawk took up perch on a pipe in the Westchester Square-East Tremont Ave station after seemingly becoming trapped.

It's believed the hawk got into the station by chasing a pigeon or a smaller bird, but once it got in, it couldn't figure a way to get out.

Station agent Paul Flores noticed its plight and just wanted to help.

"It had to be in some sort of distress and just tired of flying back and forth and it needed help just getting out of the station and it would be alright after that," Flores said.

The trains were rumbling and the hawk got spooked.



Flores made multiple calls for help to catch the hawk, and finally reached a volunteer through the Audubon Society who used a big net to capture the bird.

"He was exhausted and he had a slight tumble, so I was able to net him on a step," Bobby Horvath said.

Horvath, a retired firefighter who works with Wildlife in Need, went into the subway station Wednesday night, and using a huge 18 foot net, caught the bird.

There was relief all around.

"It looked like, when he caught it, it said thank God," Flores said.
The hawk was released back into the wild on Thursday afternoon at Pelham Bay Park.

Horvath said the hawk is lucky because 50% of rescue birds never make it back to the wild because their injuries are too severe.

The migratory hawk is now free to own the skies once again.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspelham baybronxnew york cityanimal rescuebirdssubwayhawk
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC's largest grocery chain beefs up security amid shoplifting wave
Woman was driving with learner's permit in crash that left child dead
Rash of shootings in NYC as mayor vows to rescue at-risk kids
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Indoor mask mandate ends in NY, but some rules still remain
Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
AccuWeather: Bright and mild end to the week
Show More
What's holding up the sale of recreational marijuana in NJ?
NFL's first Black female coach now working to empower young women
Adams promotes healthy eating in NYC with 2 executive orders
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
15-year-old charged in 2 bias attacks on Jewish pedestrians in NYC
More TOP STORIES News