Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant Cipriani Dolci goes missing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the head chef of a well-known restaurant in New York City.

Andrea Zamperoni, 33, was reported missing by co-workers on Monday when he didn't show up to work at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.

He was last seen leaving his home in Elmhurt, Queens, by his roommate.

His co-workers are worried and say it is unlike him not to show up for work.

Zamperoni is originally from London and recently moved to New York in April. He has worked for Cipriani since 2008 at several locations.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

