$1.6 billion awarded to 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in 2020, annual report shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8476487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis brings the story of a former NYPD officer and 9/11 survivor whose Victims Compensation Fund award was stolen by a fellow cop.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10344257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than $1 billion was awarded through the 911 victim compensation fund in 2020.An annual report released on Tuesday shows $1.6 billion was awarded last year.More than 8,200 people were deemed eligible for compensation.That's nearly a 50% increase from the year before.So far, almost $8 billion has been given out through the fund.----------