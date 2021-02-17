Health & Fitness

$1.6 billion awarded to 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in 2020, annual report shows

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than $1 billion was awarded through the 911 victim compensation fund in 2020.

An annual report released on Tuesday shows $1.6 billion was awarded last year.

More than 8,200 people were deemed eligible for compensation.

RELATED | Ex-NYPD officer whose 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund award was stolen gets $400,000 payout
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis brings the story of a former NYPD officer and 9/11 survivor whose Victims Compensation Fund award was stolen by a fellow cop.



That's nearly a 50% increase from the year before.

So far, almost $8 billion has been given out through the fund.

ALSO READ | Watch: Nurse who battled cancer through school surprises dad with news she's cancer-free
EMBED More News Videos

"The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityseptember 11victimsseptember 11thseptember119 11
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
Mechanic, 25, crushed to death by elevator in NYC: Police
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
2 critical, several injured in gas explosion at NYC home
Cyclist beaten with bat on NYC corner in disturbing video
The Countdown: Cuomo faces mounting pressure over nursing home deaths
Show More
2 officers accused of drinking on job appear in court
Store bursts into flames after officer notices smoke: Police
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
15 injured when bus overturns on highway
Week worth of vaccine shipments delayed in NY due to weather
More TOP STORIES News