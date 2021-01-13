100-year-old woman beats COVID, gets discharged from Staten Island hospital

Tina Pignataro won her fight against the virus and left the emergency field hospital at Staten Island University Hospital.
MORE | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
She was admitted last month.
Pignataro had shortness of breath but thankfully she responded to treatment.
"So Tina is a remarkable patient with a remarkable story," said Dr. Srikant Polepalli of Staten Island Hospital. "She's 100 years old, she was born in 1920 right at the end of the Spanish flu and now she's here living through the COVID-19 pandemic -- and she's very soft-spoken but is a very strong fighter."
Pignataro wasn't the only one discharged. Her younger sister Marie was also hospitalized for COVID in the same field hospital.
ALSO SEE: Jackie the bald eagle lays egg in Southern California mountains
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How to get vaccinated in the Tri-State area
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip