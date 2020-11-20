Coronavirus News: Cuomo sticker lets governor peek in on your Thanksgiving gathering

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8076919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A sticker company in Buffalo is cashing in while poking fun at Governor Andrew Cuomo's statewide mandate limiting holiday gatherings.The company Zoom Buffalo is selling window stickers called "The 11th Guest," a reference to the order allowing only 10 people at indoor gatherings.Families can have Governor Cuomo peeking in on them to keep an eye on on holiday festivities to ensure there is a proper number of guests.The Cuomo stickers sell for $11.More than 500 of the stickers have already been sold.