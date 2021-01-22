coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: 2 more vaccine mega sites open, in the Meadowlands and Atlantic City

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- All six of the New Jersey's coronavirus vaccine mega sites are now open, with residents lining up at two new locations at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford and at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Both are already fully booked, but more appointment times will be added.

The other four other sites already open are at Rockaway Townsquare in Morris County, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, as well as other officials including Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, visited the site at the Moorestown Mall Friday.

The additional sites open amid a shortage in some of the state's larger cities, including Paterson, where earlier this week Mayor Andre Sayegh pleaded with new President Joe Biden to distribute more vaccines.

Sayegh said his health department has done its part in the war against COVID-19 and has thus far vaccinated 4,000 residents from around the state.

Residents have come from all over to be vaccinated in Paterson, prompting the city to change its procedures. Beginning Friday, the main vaccine hub at the International High School now serves Paterson residents.

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for another 30 days.
Governor Phil Murphy also reported 388,160 vaccinations statewide as of Tuesday morning.


The governor said New Jersey has built the capacity for an aggressive vaccination push.

"We continue to push forward with the approximately 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses we're receiving on a weekly basis," Murphy said. "Our pharmacy partners in the federal vaccination program continue to move through the state providing vaccinations to some of our highest-risk populations."

