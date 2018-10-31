HEALTH & FITNESS

Health Alert: 40 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County

(Shutterstock)

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
Health officials say there are now 40 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, with 11 suspected cases being investigated.

The county is stepping up efforts to protect school children who may be at risk.

Rockland County's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, announced Wednesday that all schools in the Village of New Square are now required to keep students who are un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated against the disease home until 21 days have passed since the last case of measles is confirmed in the county.

The same restriction applies to schools in Spring Valley and Monsey with a measles vaccination rate of less than 70 percent.

A total of 15 schools in the county are now impacted by the new requirement, Ruppert said. That is up from 10 schools affected earlier.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the first cases in the county were confirmed.

RELATED: What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

WATCH Wednesday's update from the Rockland County Health Commissioner.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesRockland CountyMonsey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Hospital for Special Surgery
New fitness studio Solidcore now open in Chelsea
Makeup artist teaches chemo patients how to feel beautiful
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes in NJ
EF1 tornado confirmed on LI, road collapse shuts state park
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
Swastikas, racial slur discovered on Brooklyn building
Day care accused of organizing preschool-age fight club
Show More
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Woman critically injured in Newark hit-and-run
Synagogue shooting suspect indicted on 44 counts
More News