Health & Fitness

'Pearls in an oyster': 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw by Dentists in India

INDIA -- Dentists in India removed more than 500 teeth from a mass in the jaw of a 7-year-old boy.

The remarkable surgery happened at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, India.

According to the college's website, the boy's parents noticed small swelling in his lower right jaw when he was 3 years old.

However, they refused to allow any investigative procedures since he was so young. The swelling continued over the next four years, so his parents eventually brought him to Saveetha.

During the surgery, the operating surgeon noticed a well-defined bag like mass or "compound odontome" in the boy's mouth. Upon its removal, oral pathologists discovered that it contained 526 tooth-like structures.

"It was reminiscent of pearls in an oyster," the surgeon said.

After five hours, all of the teeth were removed from the sack. They each varied in size from 1mm to 15mm and resembled a "tooth with crown covered by enamel and a root-like structure."

"This Pandora's box of miniature teeth is a jewel on our crown," postgraduates said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdentistu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Greenpoint warehouse fire
Father due in Bronx court after twins' hot car death
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
Pharmacist held at gunpoint in Manhattan robbery
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
Show More
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
More TOP STORIES News