Reopen NYC: Diocese of Brooklyn says majority of 66 schools plan to reopen with 100% in-class instruction

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Diocese of Brooklyn announced the majority of its 66 Catholic Academies and Parish Schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

Most of the proposals call for the reopening of Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens with five days a week of 100% in-class instruction as well as remote instruction.

"We are pleased with the Governor's recent announcement regarding the re-opening of schools," said Thomas Chadzutko, Ed. D., Superintendent of Schools. "This is a great first step in the right direction to helping our children safely return to the classroom."

The plans submitted by each school/academy to New York State presented one of the following three options:

Teachers, parents, and students marched through the streets of Manhattan Monday protesting Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reopen New York City's schools from restrictions in place



Plan A - 100% In-Person Model with the following requirements:

- Social Distancing in the classrooms and throughout the school building
- Mandatory Face Coverings while in school with mask breaks
- Hand and Respiratory Hygiene guidance and enforcement
- Signage throughout building promoting hygiene, illness, mask and distance requirement
- Daily health screening of all who enter building per NYS guidelines, including temperature checks
- Procedures in place if positive COVID case detected
- Testing and Tracing policies in place per Department of Health guidelines

Plan B - Hybrid Model with the following requirements:

- Same requirements noted above for in-school instruction
- Hybrid model could be 3/2 - three days in school and two days of remote learning from home. Hybrid models vary by school
- Remote learning with a combination of synchronous and asynchronous with instruction sessions led by teachers of the students' Catholic Academy or Parish School

Plan C - 100% Distance Learning - Saint Thomas Aquinas Distance Learning Catholic Program

A new Diocesan-wide distance learning program created with a faculty focused exclusively on the development of an academically rigorous, Christ-centered remote learning program. This is an additional option to ensure instructional equity for those who choose 100% remote learning.

Of the plans submitted, a majority of the 66 Diocesan schools and academies aim to open for instruction under Plan A, with the flexibility to adopt Plan B or Plan C quickly if COVID-19 cases arise.

"Our Principals, teachers, Boards and administrators have been hard at work to ensure all the health and safety protocols will be met at all our Catholic Academies and Parish Schools," added Dr. Thomas Chadzutko, Superintendent of Schools. "We are prepared and excited for a full reopening in September. This may be slightly different school by school given the building footprint and student population. Some schools will need to use a hybrid model if they cannot meet the social distancing standards."

The health of the students, faculty and staff, remains the top priority, so enhanced cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing protocols will be in place at all school buildings.

The reopening Plans for each school can be found on the individual school website. Additionally, parent meetings will take place this week, via ZOOM, to review and discuss the reopening Plans.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
