ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --Health officials say there are now 75 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, with six suspected cases being investigated.
The county is stepping up efforts to protect school children who may be at risk.
Rockland County's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, announced last month that all schools in the Village of New Square are now required to keep students who are un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated against the disease home until 21 days have passed since the last case of measles is confirmed in the county.
The same restriction applies to schools in Spring Valley and Monsey with a measles vaccination rate of less than 70 percent.
A total of 15 schools in the county are now impacted by the new requirement, Ruppert said. That is up from 10 schools affected earlier.
The announcement came two weeks after the first cases in the county were confirmed.
Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.
The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.
To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.
