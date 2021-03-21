Health & Fitness

82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANA -- A special reunion for a set of twins who were torn apart because of the coronavirus.

Jackie Parker and Janet Kennedy were able to hug for the first time in months.

The 82-year-olds had to cut off physical contact when Janet's nursing home in Indiana closed to visitors last year.

The facility reopened on Wednesday after the state eased restrictions.

The twins say it's wonderful to be by each other's side once again.

Janet and Jackie say it was emotional seeing each other face-to-face again.

They spent the rest of day catching up and looking at photos.

RELATED: Doctor reunited with family after living in an RV for last year to keep COVID-19 away
EMBED More News Videos

A doctor who had been living in an RV for the past year so she didn't bring COVID-19 home, is now back home with her family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State documents reveal second wave of New York nursing home deaths
66-year-old Asian man attacked in unprovoked assault; rallies planned
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
COVID Updates: Miami Beach sets curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building
Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner
NYC building at center of illegal club bust for 2nd time this year
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Plenty of sun
New Jersey hospital sets up dedicated site to help teachers get vaccinated
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Girl Scouts set up drive-thru to sell cookies on Long Island
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
More TOP STORIES News