Health & Fitness

Apple to close all stores outside of China amid growing coronavirus fears

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

Cook tweeted that "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

RELATED: What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple's stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop "best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response."

Apple's online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirustechnologyappleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Testing ramps up, NYC schools to stay open
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: NJ preparing to close schools statewide if necessary
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
Child tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Jazz player
House passes coronavirus aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
More TOP STORIES News