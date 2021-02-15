Be Kind: Long Island high schoolers raise money to urge people to get vaccinated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10336607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of high schoolers on Long Island coined a simple, but important slogan, 'Spread Love, not COVID,' to raise money for a great cause.Avery Testa of Rockville Centre and three of her friends sell lawn signs with the slogan to urge people to get vaccinated.So far, they have raised around $2,700. The money will create a scholarship fund for a high school student in neighboring Hempstead, which has been severely impacted by COVID.--------------------