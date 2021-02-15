coronavirus long island

Be Kind: Long Island high schoolers raise money to urge people to get vaccinated

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of high schoolers on Long Island coined a simple, but important slogan, 'Spread Love, not COVID,' to raise money for a great cause.

Avery Testa of Rockville Centre and three of her friends sell lawn signs with the slogan to urge people to get vaccinated.

So far, they have raised around $2,700. The money will create a scholarship fund for a high school student in neighboring Hempstead, which has been severely impacted by COVID.

If you would like to donate, email: spreadlovervc@gmail.com

