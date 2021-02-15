Be Kind: Long Island high schoolers raise money to urge people to get vaccinated

Avery Testa of Rockville Centre and three of her friends sell lawn signs with the slogan to urge people to get vaccinated.
So far, they have raised around $2,700. The money will create a scholarship fund for a high school student in neighboring Hempstead, which has been severely impacted by COVID.
If you would like to donate, email: spreadlovervc@gmail.com
ALSO READ | Long Island couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question