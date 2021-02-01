coronavirus new york

Beloved school security guard in Westchester County loses battle with COVID

By
DOBBS FERRY, New York (WABC) -- A community in Westchester County is mourning the loss of a beloved school security guard who had been battling the coronavirus.

In the close-knit community at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry -- when one person is struggling, they rally around that person.

Unfortunately, Panton Adams lost his battle with the disease.

"He brings a sense of community and light to this place," Laura Danforth had said last week.

Danforth is head of the school and had told Eyewitness News, Panton was a treasured member of the security team at the sprawling campus in Dobbs Ferry.

ALSO READ: First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
EMBED More News Videos

Welcome home Champ and Major! Major is notably the first-ever rescue dog to reside in the White House.



"When Pan isn't with security, he's distributing mail, giving care packages to boarders, he's a beloved, beloved member of our community," Danforth had said.

But in late December, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 and became critically ill, and was placed on a ventilator. He died early Monday morning.

The news has hit everyone here at the elite private school hard, including current students, alumni, parents, colleagues and friends.

A GoFundMe page set up by a former student has raised more than $37,700.

MORE NEWS | Disney World worker calls 911 to help save woman from domestic violence, police say
EMBED More News Videos

The victim was able to summon help by calling Walt Disney World under the pretense that she was booking tickets, then conveyed to the employee who answered that she was in danger, police say.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswestchester countydobbs ferrymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalschoolhealth caresecurityviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
30-year FDNY veteran dies of COVID
COVID Updates: Of 50M doses, only 29M shots have been administered in US
NYC addresses inequity in COVID vaccination efforts
COVID Updates: Feds spent $200M on lost ventilators, watchdog group says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter arrives with heavy snow, strong winds
Snow Stream Live Updates: Nor'easter shuts down much of the Tri-State
NYC State of Emergency in effect, schools move to all-remote learning
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Travel and mass transit details for the Tri-State
How much snow where you live?
Share snow photos and videos here!
Show More
Heavy snow in New Jersey, residents urged to stay home
Storm surge concern as Long Island gets hit with heavy snow, wind
Road restrictions in Westchester, Hudson Valley due to heavy snow
Connecticut urges people to stay home during winter storm
Manhunt for 4 men wanted in violent NYC home invasion
More TOP STORIES News