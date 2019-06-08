NEW YORK -- The summer season has unofficially kicked off, and it goes without saying: Before you head out, you need to protect your skin with sunscreen
NewBeauty rounded up the best ones that are compatible with every skin type, beauty dilemma and situation to keep you looking fresh -- all while providing serious protection.
NewBeauty magazine's director Brittney Burhop Fallon joined Michelle Charlesworth on set to break it all down. You can watch the full video in the media player above.
Best sunscreen for all skin types, situations this summer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News