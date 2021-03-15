coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to kick off summer on Long Island once again!

COVID-19 News and Information
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will kick off summer once again!

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for the air show to return this year after being grounded by COVID-19 in 2020.

The Memorial Day weekend tradition celebrates the beginning of summer at Long Island's beaches and honors military families and those who serve our country.

The outdoor show, sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, features a range of military and civilian aerial performers.

This year's show will be a ticketed event, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place to ensure a safe return of the patriotic Long Island beachfront tradition.

Among the fliers: the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt (Warthog), United States Army Golden Knights U.S. Army parachute team, and United States Coast Guard Search and Rescue team, as well as many other world-class civilian performers.



The 2021 Bethpage Air Show will take place Friday, May 28, (Practice show); Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.

Visitors must purchase a ticket in advance to park at Jones Beach during the show. Details on purchasing a ticket will be announced at a later date.

Parking capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, and only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter. State Parks will have additional staff on hand to enforce all health and safety requirements, including face covering requirements and social distancing. State Park Police will be supplemented by assistance from New York State Police.

Individuals with appointments at the Jones Beach Covid-19 testing or vaccine sites will not be impacted, and will be able to enter through dedicated traffic lanes.

